National Grid working to get remainder of RI back online

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a thousand Rhode Island households are now in their fifth day of being without power as National Grid crews work to get them back online.

A powerful storm Sunday night into Monday brought down trees and power lines across the region, leaving as many as 150,000 homes and businesses without power in Rhode Island alone.

At last check, our Power Outage Database showed about 1,200 National Grid customers are still without power in Rhode Island while only a few dozen remain in Massachusetts.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said the damage to the power lines from the storm is unheard of. He’s repeatedly asked for people’s patience, saying the utility company understands the frustration and is doing everything it can to restore power, including bringing in crews from other states.

Expressing her own frustration with the widespread and persistent outages, Gov. Gina Raimondo has ordered a review of National Grid’s storm preparedness and restoration efforts to be completed once the state is fully back online.

At noon – Eyewitness News reporter Jared Pliner pays a visit to the Gaspee section of Warwick, which is still without power.