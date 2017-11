EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – This week on a special edition of Newsmakers, a debate between the two candidates running for Mayor of Fall River: Jasiel Correia and Linda Pereira. Correia, the incumbent, was first elected in 2015 as the youngest mayor in city history, prior to that he served on the city council. Linda Pereira has been on the city council for 16 years and current serves as vice-chair.

Election day is Nov. 7.