Pinpoint Traffic Blog: On-going Bridge Work Slowing Your Commute

On-going Bridge Work Slowing Your Commute

EAST PROVIDENCE: On-going bridge work in East Providence continues to cause some delays for drivers in the area.

Crews had to completely close traffic over the Newman Ave Bridge, which carries traffic over the 10 Mile River, earlier this week, sending drivers in the area on a detour.

The RIDOT says the 24-hour closure was needed to install concrete support beams on the southern half of the new bridge deck.

This was the fourth closure of Rte. 152 (Newman Ave) since the project began.

The bridge which was built in 1934, “has deteriorated to a point that is beyond repair or rehabilitation,” according to DOT officials.

What’s the price tag on this 2-year project?

$4.7 million

The John Rocchio Corporation was awarded the contract.

Although the bridge is back open, traffic is down to just one lane and will remain that way until the project is complete.

Pinpoint Traffic: Live Traffic Map & Real-time Updates

Looking for an alternate route while bridge work continues?

Newman Avenue Detours

East:

Follow Route 1A/Pawtucket Avenue south

Stay left for Route 114A/Pleasant Street

Pleasant Street becomes Fall River Avenue

Turn left onto Route 44/ Taunton Avenue

Turn left onto Arcade Avenue

Return to Newman Avenue

West:

Follow Arcade Avenue south

Turn right onto Route 44/Taunton Avenue

Turn right onto Route 114A/Fall River Avenue

Fall River Avenue becomes Pleasant Street

Stay right for Route 1A/Pawtucket Avenue

Return to Newman Avenue

The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2019.

Click here for Real-Time Interactive Traffic Map, Drive Times & Live Traffic Cams »