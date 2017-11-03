Police investigating hazmat incident that sent 2 to hospital

Related Coverage Hazmat incident at CCRI sends officer, civilian to hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick police say that one officer and a civilian remain hospitalized after being exposed to an unknown but harmful substance while conducting a community wellness check of a homeless person near the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI).

The incident occurred around noon on Thursday at a makeshift campsite in a wooded area on Kent County Hospital property, adjacent to CCRI’s Knight Campus. Police say one officer and a civilian employee began feeling sick after coming into contact with an unknown substance upon entering the campsite.

Four other officers who responded to the scene also suffered secondary exposure effects while helping the two who were already exposed.

Police say the initial officer on scene was treated with a dose of Naloxone that was administered by a backup officer.

All six personnel who experienced exposure symptoms were taken the Kent County Hospital. As of Friday, the two personnel who first arrived on scene are still being treated.

Police say there is no further threat to the area or danger to the community. The investigation continues pending the analysis of evidence gathered at the scene.