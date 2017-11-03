RI Comic-Con returns!

It’s back! Fans have waited for twelve long months but finally the extravaganza that is RI Comic-Con will return to The RI Convention Center and The Dunkin Donuts Center Nov. 10-12.

Today in ‘The Rhode Home’, NIROPE – Nick Ron and Pete Cardi – dropped by along with Megan Berto to discuss. Many big names are scheduled to be coming to the event including William Shatner, Mark Ruffalo and Norman Reedus!

We also got the scoop on the gorgeous leather collection at Card’s Furniture & Mattresses which you can learn more about here: https://www.cardis.com/

Get your tickets to Comic-Con here: http://www.ricomiccon.com/