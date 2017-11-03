RIDOT to continue with I-195 ramp repairs

Related Coverage Providence bridge work could impact weekend commute

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is warning of potential delays this weekend due to the continuation of repairing bumpy pavement on the westbound I-195 ramp to I-95 South.

Starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5, one lane of travel on the ramp will be closed through the evening and overnight hours. It’s expected to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. on Nov. 6, according to RIDOT.

RIDOT says the work will result in a rough driving surface and warns motorists to use caution.

On the night of Nov. 6, paving work is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and last until 3 a.m. on Nov. 7.

RIDOT says the work is weather-dependent and could be postponed due to rain.

The section of ramp being repaired is in a different location than where RIDOT repaired a depression in the roadway with a weekend-long lane closure last month.

According to RIDOT, the second phase of that repair project will require another weekend lane closure, which is tentatively scheduled to take place from 7 p.m. on Nov. 17 through 5 a.m. on Nov. 20.

RIDOT says delays should be expected from that repair and motorists should plan accordingly.