Sen. Warren requests EPA ensure quality of Norton water supply

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) requested that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) conduct an investigation into the discolored water affecting some residents in Norton.

This comes after Norton Water-Sewer Superintendent Bernie Marshal said the Fall fire hydrant and water main flushing is causing the discolored water.

Residents have been experiencing water ranging in color from pale yellow to dark brown.

Eyewitness News spoke to one resident back in September who said the color of the water varies by day.

“Some days are worse than others,” Norton resident Ann-Marie Kirshon said. “Some days it’s a really really dark brown and some days it’s just sort of yellowish.”

Even though local officials say the water meets health standards and is safe, the discoloration has alarmed many residents. The Facebook group “Sick of Dirty Water in Norton Massachusetts” has hundreds of members who share photos, complaining of discolored tap water. There is even a petition called, “We Deserve Clean Water!” with more than 1,700 signatures.

“I urge you to interact with the town of Norton, Massachusetts and the Commonwealth to ensure that the water does indeed meet health standards, and further provide assistance in confidently determining the exact cause of the discoloration,” wrote Senator Warren. “Additionally, I urge EPA to work with town officials to aid the Town of Norton and the Commonwealth in mitigating this discoloration issue. The residents of Norton deserve nothing short of absolute confidence in the quality of their drinking water.”