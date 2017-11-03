Voters in Mass. go to the polls Tuesday to choose mayors

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Voters in Southeastern Massachusetts cities will be heading to the polls on Tuesday to choose who will serve as their mayors for the next two years.

The incumbent mayors of New Bedford, Fall River and Attleboro are all facing challengers, while Taunton Mayor Thomas Hoye Jr. is running unopposed.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. To find your polling place, use this website.

New Bedford

Incumbent New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell was first elected in 2011 and is seeking a fourth two-year term. His opponent is Charlie Perry, a police officer.

Fall River

Incumbent Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia was first elected in 2015 and is seeking a second two-year term. His opponent is City Council Vice-Chair Linda Pereira, who has served 16 years on the council.

Attleboro

Incumbent Attleboro Mayor Kevin Dumas was first elected in 2003 and is seeking an eighth two-year term. His opponent is state Rep. Paul Heroux, who was first elected to the legislature in 2012.

