Ex-town employee charged with embezzlement, falsifying documents

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) – A man who used to work part-time for the town of Portsmouth is facing several charges after allegedly falsifying time sheets and embezzling from the town.

Deputy Police Chief Brian Peters said that 42-year-old Timothy Dunbar of Middletown turned himself in Saturday and was charged with two counts of embezzlement by a public official, six counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, and six counts of providing a false document.

Peters said that Dunbar used to work as Portsmouth’s part-time recreation director. An investigation began when town officials discovered “irregularities in the town’s beach receipts.” The finance department conducted an audit and brought in police investigators; they concluded that Dunbar embezzled cash from the recreation department’s funds and submitted time sheets for six days when he was not working, but claimed to be.

Dunbar was arraigned by a justice of the peace and released on bail.

Police did not indicate when the alleged crimes occurred.