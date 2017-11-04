Family, friends head to concert to honor teammate who passed away

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Dozens of family and friends headed to Mohegan Sun on Saturday evening to attend the Imagine Dragons concert, to honor Maddie Potts.

This group has special meaning to Maddie, who lost her life after collapsing, then passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Maddie was a captain of the Chariho High School soccer team. They played three Image Dragons songs during the team warmups.

“I just know she is gonna be up there watching the concert for herself so she’s gonna see how amazing it is,” says friend and teammate Gabriella Huzyk.

Maddie’s mom Stephanie reached out on Twitter after her daughter’s tragic death. The band and resort are teaming up to bring teammates, friends and others to the concert. They will also get to meet the band.

“Every time I hear Imagine Dragons now I think of Maddie and it makes me smile,” says friend and teammate Natasha Huzyk.

Though those attending say they will likely be more tears and hugs, Stephanie says this is what Maddie would have wanted.

“We wish Maddie was here and the whole reason that any of us are here is because Maddie wanted to see the band but from what all we know its her way of thanking the rest of us for staying so involved and getting through a soccer season.”

Elizabeth also pointed out that the groups new CD has 11 songs, and Maddie wore number 11 while playing on the field.