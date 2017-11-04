Police find 19 dead animals in New Bedford home, charge resident with animal abuse

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – A New Bedford woman was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty after police found almost 20 dead animals in her Query Street home Thursday.

Police said that they went to the home while investigating a report that a stray dog that had been found over the weekend might have belonged there.

A search of the home revealed 19 dead animals and 17 living ones in 27 cages inside. The dead animals included lizards, hamsters and birds, while several of the living animals, including at least one dog, were described as emaciated.

The woman’s 13-year-old son was living in the home among the dead animals, and there were several dead lizards in cages in his room. Police said there were piles of feces and trash scattered around the house.

Amanda Vicente, 39, was charged with one count of child abuse and 17 counts of animal cruelty in District Court. She was released on personal regoznizance with the condition that she not posses any animals. The boy was placed with relatives and the surviving animals were taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Vicente is due back in court on December 20.