Veterans to be honored at next installment of WaterFire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — State officials will honor veterans in Providence as part of the next installment of the city’s famous public art event, WaterFire.

Director of Veterans Affairs Kasim Yarn will preside over the opening ceremonies for the 5th annual WaterFire Salute to Veterans at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Rhode Island State House.

The lighting of WaterFire is scheduled for sunset Saturday.

The Salute to Veterans event was organized as a way to honor and recognize all veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families for their service, sacrifice and contributions, as well as to highlight veterans’ organizations and services.

Yarn will be joined at the ceremony by elected and military officials.