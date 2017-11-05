Fall River woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Westport

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) – A Fall River woman died after being struck by a vehicle on State Road Saturday night.

Westport police said that they received a call alerting them to a woman running in the highway near White’s of Westport at 9:34 p.m.; one minute later police took another call saying that the woman was down on the ground and somebody was performing CPR on her.

Police and firefighters found the 48-year-old Fall River woman in the road and unresponsive and took her to St. Anne’s Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State Road was closed for about four hours while investigators worked at the scene.

The vehicle that struck the victim didn’t stop at the scene, but left debris in the road after the collision, police said. A woman called Westport police about an hour later to report that she might have hit a deer, and police found her vehicle in Fall River bearing damage consistent with the crash.

Police haven’t identified that driver nor said if she’s facing any charges. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Westport Police Department at 508-636-1122.