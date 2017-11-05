Norton residents complaining of discolored tap water

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — For years, residents have been complaining of discolored tap water in Norton. Now one local lawmaker is calling on the Federal Government to investigate.

Norton resident Kirsten Larrabee has lived in the town for the past nine years and said she doesn’t remember a time when her tap water wasn’t an issue.

“I won’t give my dog the water to drink,” she says.

When Eyewitness News spoke with Norton Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Bernie Marshal several weeks ago, he said the discoloration was due to hydrant flushing season.

However, Larrabee doesn’t believe that, calling it an unacceptable excuse.

“They like to blame it on that, but even when they’re not flushing the water still turns brown for no reason,” she adds.

This issue has now piqued the interest of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren who is now calling on the Environmental Protection Agency to investigate Norton’s water.

In a memo to the EPA, Sen. Warren wrote “I urge you to interact with the town of Norton, Massachusetts and the Commonwealth to ensure that the water does indeed meet health standards, and further provide assistance in confidently determining the exact cause of the discoloration.”

Larrabee said this is the first time she has seen someone, other than a Norton resident, looking into the water issue.

“It’s gonna take the EPA to push the town to say this isn’t acceptable, the residents can’t be forced to pay for water that they can’t use, they can’t drink, that their animals can’t drink, that you can’t bathe your children in.”

In the meantime, Larrabee and other residents say they will continue relying on filtration systems and bottled water.