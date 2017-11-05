Rhode Island asks for express commuter trains to Boston

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is asking the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority to run express commuter trains between Providence and Boston, but the agency says it would be difficult.

Express service is not currently offered on the Providence/Stoughton commuter rail line. The MBTA says it would be difficult to introduce express service before South Station in Boston is expanded because the trains would need room to arrive and depart.

Amtrak offers its Acela service between Providence and Boston. Rhode Island officials say the northbound express trains don’t run frequently enough.

The Democratic governor said she’s reaching out to the MBTA to see what can be done.

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation says it’s currently reviewing schedules and estimated costs to see if an off-peak express service could be added.