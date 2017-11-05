Silver Alert issued for North Providence man

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in North Providence have issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old man who was last seen on Urban Avenue this morning.

Jose Vasquez suffers from dementia and schizophrenia, according to the alert. He is about 5’7”, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at about 9:50 a.m. and was wearing a blue pullover, blue jeans and gray sneakers. No photo of him was immediately available.

Police said he does not have a driver’s license or a vehicle and did not know what direction he was heading in when last seen.

Anyone who sees Vasquez should call the North Providence Police Department at 401-231-4533.