Stabbing in Providence leaves man with serious injuries

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed several times in Providence Sunday morning.

Police said that the man, 24-year-old Luilly Para, was stabbed somewhere near the 100 block of Pembroke Avenue a few minutes before 2 a.m., but was located by officers in the area of 214 Oakland Avenue.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were very serious, but not life-threatening.

Para was uncooperative with investigators and there were no other witnesses, police said. No arrests have been made.