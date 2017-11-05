Wilson’s 6 TDs carry Bryant to 48-45 win over Sacred Heart

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Price Wilson set Bryant’s single-game record with six touchdown passes and the Bulldogs held off Sacred Heart’s fourth-quarter rally for a 48-45 win on Saturday.

On its next-to-last drive of the game, Richard Ukelegharanya intercepted Kevin Duke with 1:36 left after Sacred Heart drove to Bryant’s 48-yard line. The Pioneers had one final play with three seconds to go and Duke threw incomplete to Byron Barney.

Sacred Heart took a 30-21 lead early in the third when Duke threw a 26-yard score to Andrew O’Neill. But Bryant (4-5, 2-2 Northeast Conference) quickly responded when Wilson threw a 6-yard score to Tom Kennedy to reduce the deficit to two.

The Bulldogs forced Sacred Heart (3-6, 1-3) to punt and went ahead for good when Wilson threw a 67-yard score to Jean Constant for 34-30 lead after the 2-point conversion failed.

On the Pioneers’ next drive, punter Josh Freiria coughed up the ball and Vincent Nisivoccia returned it 32 yards for a touchdown and a 48-30 lead.

Sacred Heart cut into the deficit on back-to-back drives on Nate Chavious’ TD runs of 4 and 11 yards. Duke finished 39 of 62 for 429 yards with three scores and O’Neill had 11 receptions for 142 yards with two TDs.

Wilson threw for 345 yards and connected with Kennedy for three touchdowns. Kennedy had 5 catches for 151 yards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.