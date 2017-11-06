Cranston police seek to ID suspect, witness in armed robbery

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators in Cranston have released surveillance images of a weekend robbery, seeking the public’s help in identifying not only the suspect, but another man who was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The Speedway gas station at 475 Reservoir Ave. was robbed just before 11 p.m. Sunday by a man armed with a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

Investigators said it’s believed he approached on foot from Sprague Avenue and took off running in the same direction following the robbery.

The suspect is described as a dark Hispanic male with a mustache and a goatee standing 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black zip-up jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, black shoes and white gloves.

Police also hope the public can help them identify a man who witnessed the crime.

“We believe this witness entered the store unbeknownst that a robbery was in progress,” Patalano said in a statement. “The suspect then pointed the handgun at this witness, causing the witness to flee the store on foot. This witness is urged to contact us, as he may possess vital supplemental information to this violent crime.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department’s Detective Division at (401) 942-2211 or through the department’s smartphone app. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through TipSoft.