Fairhaven police searching for missing teen

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a teen who has been missing since 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Dylan Proulx, 15, was last seen on Babbit Street in Fairhaven.

Proulx is 90 pounds, 5″2′ with dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, jeans and a black hoodie.

Police say Proulx left his cell phone behind.

“If anyone has a child who is friendly with Dylan, please message Fairhaven Police with any info your child might have,” the Fairhaven Police Department said on its Facebook page. “They may know where Dylan goes to be alone or if he’s every mentioned a favorite spot to spend time.”

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Fairhaven police at (508) 997-7421.