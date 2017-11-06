FBI offering reward for ‘Faceless Bandit’

The "Faceless Bandit" is suspected in three bank robberies in Fall River (From L to R: Santander Bank on William S. Canning Blvd on September 19, Webster Bank on Plymouth Ave on October 2, Santander Bank on William S. Canning Blvd on October 23, 2017.)

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Federal law enforcement has joined the hunt for a serial bank robber in the Fall River area.

The so-called “Faceless Bandit” is suspected in at least three armed robberies in Fall River since the middle of September, the FBI’s Boston Division said Monday. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his identification and arrest.

According to the FBI, the suspect robbed the same Santander Bank on William S. Canning Boulevard twice; the first time on Sept. 19, then again on Oct. 23. In between those hold-ups, the FBI said the bandit robbed the Webster Bank on Plymouth Avenue on Oct. 2.

In each robbery, the FBI said the suspect wore dark sunglasses, a black ski mask or bandanna over his face and a black sweatshirt with a large hood pulled over his head. He threatened tellers with a black semi-automatic handgun, and the FBI said he was also armed with a silver revolver during the Webster Bank robbery. See video footage of the suspect below.

The FBI believes the suspect is left-handed. Investigators said he wore gloves – which were sometimes mismatched – during each robbery.

Anyone with information can call either the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000, or Fall River police at (508) 676-8511. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

