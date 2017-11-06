FBI offering reward for ‘Faceless Bandit’

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Federal law enforcement has joined the hunt for a serial bank robber in the Fall River area.

The so-called “Faceless Bandit” is suspected in at least three armed robberies in Fall River since the middle of September, the FBI’s Boston Division said Monday. They are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his identification and arrest.

According to the FBI, the suspect robbed the same Santander Bank on William S. Canning Boulevard twice; the first time on Sept. 19, then again on Oct. 23. In between those hold-ups, the FBI said the bandit robbed the Webster Bank on Plymouth Avenue on Oct. 2.

In each robbery, the FBI said the suspect wore dark sunglasses, a black ski mask or bandanna over his face and a black sweatshirt with a large hood pulled over his head. He threatened tellers with a black semi-automatic handgun, and the FBI said he was also armed with a silver revolver during the Webster Bank robbery. See video footage of the suspect below.

The FBI believes the suspect is left-handed. Investigators said he wore gloves – which were sometimes mismatched – during each robbery.

Anyone with information can call either the FBI Boston Division’s Violent Crimes Task Force at 857-386-2000, or Fall River police at (508) 676-8511. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.