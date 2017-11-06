Feds withholding RI’s $725K bonus because of food stamp issues

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The federal government is withholding a bonus payment of more than $725,000 from Rhode Island because of ongoing issues with food stamps caused by the troubled UHIP computer system.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) sent a letter to Gov. Gina Raimondo on Oct. 17 informing her that the state is eligible for a “high-performance bonus award” worth $725,159 for having one of the highest enrollment rates for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in the country.

“However,” the letter went on to say, “due to ongoing issues with SNAP operations in the State, we are delaying payment of the bonus pending final determinations about any claims owed.”

The bonus is based on Rhode Island’s Program Access Index, or PAI, a metric tracked by the USDA that measures the number of SNAP participants, divided by the estimated number of eligible participants.

Rhode Island’s PAI improved from 94.99% in 2015 to 99.94% in 2016, according to the USDA.

But the state has faced significant challenges providing SNAP benefits on time ever since the state launched UHIP, short for the Unified Health Infrastructure Project, a new benefits eligibility system that has been plagued with problems since its September 2016 launch.

In the past several months, the federal government has sent letters to the state demanding compliance with federal reporting requirements, and also threatened to withhold administrative funds. Separately, a federal judge last week appointed a special master to deal with the problems affecting SNAP benefits.

In its latest letter, the USDA warned it anticipates “that a claim may be established in the near future for the inappropriate extensions as well as other overpayments resulting from system issues.”

“Pending resolution of this potential claim, FNS is delaying payment of the high performance bonus. If a claim is ultimately established, the bonus money would be used to offset the claim. In the event any money remains after such an offset, the balance would be provided to Rhode Island,” the letter said.

A spokesperson for Raimondo did not immediately respond to request for comment.

As Target 12 first reported, the federal government warned Rhode Island not to launch UHIP in 2016 but the state went ahead anyway. Months later, the governor apologized and promised a turnaround. Deloitte has refunded some of the money spent on the project, which has continues to face serious problems.

Susan Campbell (scampbell@wpri.com) is the Call 12 for Action and Target 12 consumer investigator for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow her on Twitter and on Facebook.