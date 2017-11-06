Gas prices fall a penny in RI, up 2 cents in Mass.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Gas prices in Rhode Island have ticked down by a penny per gallon since last week.
AAA Northeast says its weekly survey on Monday found the price of a gallon of regular unleaded had fallen to $2.57.
That’s four cents per gallon above the national average of $2.53 per gallon.
The price of a gallon of gas in Rhode Island has risen 32 cents per gallon since this time last year, when it was $2.25 per gallon. That’s an increase of 14 percent.
AAA Northeast’s Lloyd Albert says there’s been high demand and falling supply levels since a string of hurricanes hit the nation earlier this fall.
Across the border in Massachusetts, gas prices have risen by two cents a gallon.
AAA Northeast says its weekly survey found that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded had risen to $2.47.
That’s six cents below the national average of $2.53 per gallon.
The price has risen 34 cents since this time last year, when it was averaging $2.13 per gallon. That’s an increase of 16 percent.