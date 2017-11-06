Gathering in East Greenwich to follow funeral for Toll Gate student

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — As family, fellow students and others mourn Gianna Cirella, the 16-year-old Toll Gate High School soccer player who passed away last week due following a serious illness, the East Greenwich Police Department and Town Hall will be hosting a community gathering Tuesday after the girl’s funeral.

Gianna was the daughter of the East Greenwich Deputy Police Chief Stanley Cirella. She had been battling a multi-layered illness that included pneumonia in both lungs and a serious infection in her bloodstream before her death Nov. 1.

Calling hours are set for 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday night, Nov. 6, at Thomas and Walter Quinn Funeral Home at 2435 Warwick Ave. in Warwick. A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Kevin Church at 333 Sandy Lane in Warwick.

To observe the procession from the church to the Quidnessett Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown, East Greenwich town employees will be gathering at the police station at 176 First Ave. from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday. The public is invited to attend – and encouraged to wear Gianna’s favorite color, purple. All departments at the town hall, including Public Works, Parks and Recreation, and Information Technology, will be closed during that time.

Friends and others gathered Friday night at St. Gregory the Great Church in Warwick for a vigil in her memory.