In the Kitchen: Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Drummettes with Bacon Scallion Jam

Go Providence brings us Chef Guy Charles from The Vig. Chef Charles shares their recipe for Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken Drummettes with Bacon Scallion Jam.

Bacon Scallion Jam

Ingredients:

1 lb bacon fine diced

¼ cup minced shallots

1 tsp minced garlic

1 Tbsp honey

¼ cup sherry vinegar

1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp chopped thyme

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp chopped scallions

Directions:

In a heavy bottom pan, render bacon until almost crispy Add shallots and garlic and saute for one minute Add honey, brown sugar, sherry vinegar, and balsamic vinegar, bring to a boil and reduce by 25% Add thyme, olive oil and butter and simmer for another 2 minutes until jam becomes a thick consistency Stir in scallions, season with salt and pepper as needed Reserve

Chicken Drummettes

Ingredients:

12 chicken drummettes

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ black pepper

Directions:

Toss all ingredients in a bowl Lay flat on a baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes until cooked through Cool reserve

To Assemble:

Cut 6 slices of prosciutto lengthwise Wrap each drummette with prosciutto and secure with a toothpick

To Prepare:

In a heavy bottom pan, in ¾ inch canola oil, pan fry all prosciutto wrapped drummettes on all sides until crispy Set on paper towels to drain any grease Remove toothpicks from the drummettes Place chicken drummettes in bacon jam and simmer until drummettes are evenly coated with jam Place drummettes in a serving dish Garnish with thinly sliced scallions and serve

===========================

===========================

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.