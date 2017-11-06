Local Reverend encourages churches to take active shooter courses

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Texas place of worship turned into a crime scene on Sunday after a man opened fire, killing 26 people during worship services.

Reverend Don Anderson of the Rhode Island State Council of Churches says parishioners shouldn’t be afraid of worship.

“There are thousands and thousands of congregations across America, and in terms of the numbers, I don’t think this is something we have to be particularly afraid of,” Anderson said.

Bu as with any public place, Anderson knows the risk will always be there.

“We can never say it can’t happen here,” he said. “I mean, we can never say that, so it would be wise to be prepared.”

Anderson says Homeland Security held a forum several months ago with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Rhode Island State Police, and Providence Police Department, offering churches training on active shooter situations.

He said he isn’t aware of any churches that took them up on the offer, but he says now he will be urging local parishes to take the course.

“The reality is, we should be ready just in case,” Anderson said.

But Anderson says there’s a careful balance to be struck when it comes to taking steps to create a safe environment, but not giving into fear.

“We don’t want to be scared off or build walls around our congregations that mean that we’re not accepting and loving of everyone who wants to come in,” he said.

Anderson says he knows of local synagogues and mosques that have already taken the active shooter courses and he hopes churches will follow suit.