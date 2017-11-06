Officials celebrate restoration of area damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — State and federal officials on Monday celebrated the restoration of the Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers partnered up to construct a 70-foot-wide, 480-foot-long retaining wall to stabilize the shoreline.

“This is an excellent example of the Corps of Engineers working with the state of Rhode Island to combine their efforts to execute a successful project to benefit the state, the region and the residents of Rhode Island,” said Col. William M. Conde, Commander and District Engineer of the New England District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

This comes after the area was badly damaged by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Officials said the storm washed out a portion of the access road that runs from Ocean Road to the jetty.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed helped secure $3.1 million in Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds for the project, as well as an additional $5.4 million from funds appropriated to the Army Corps in the 2013 Sandy Supplemental Appropriations bill.

“This is a special place, and I am pleased to have secured federal funding to enhance safety, restore public access, and better protect the shoreline,” Reed said Monday. “Superstorm Sandy did significant damage. And yet, storms of this magnitude are becoming more commonplace, as the triple-whammy of Harvey, Irma and Maria have reminded us this year. So as we celebrate the completion of this recovery project, we must be mindful of the steps we need take to promote pre-disaster mitigation and resilience to ensure that the next hurricane or flood doesn’t lead to as much damage.”

The repair project also helped restore safe, public access to the fishing area, while also including repairs to the adjacent East Shore Arm Breakwater of the Point Judith Harbor of Refuge.