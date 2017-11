CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital Monday after being hit by a vehicle in Central Falls.

The person was struck in a parking lot at the corner of Dexter and Clay Streets, according to police on scene.

No word so far on the severity of the victim’s injuries or what may have caused the collision.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering details. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have more starting at 5 on WPRI 12.

Central Falls PD confirm that one person has been sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle. pic.twitter.com/zo0uvtU1PU — Shiina LoSciuto (@ShiinaHL) November 6, 2017