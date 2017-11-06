Scouts’ drive collects 190k pounds of food for the needy

Related Coverage Scouting for Food drive generates donations for RI Community Food Bank

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Narragansett Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s 30th Annual Scouting for Food Drive was an overwhelming success.

Members canvassed the state on Oct. 28, dropping off reminders seeking donations, then returned a week later to pick up those donations and deliver them to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

On Monday, the Food Bank’s Hugh Minor said the drive collected 190,000 pounds of food, which was more than last year’s campaign. Minor was particularly impressed with the turnout since a storm late last weekend caused damage around the state and left thousands of households without power for days.

The donations will be distributed to about 150 food pantries and meal programs around Rhode Island.

Members of the Eyewitness News team volunteered on Saturday to give the Scouts a hand in sorting the donated food.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence are proud sponsors of the Scouting for Food Drive.