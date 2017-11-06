URI basketball player facing charges in September altercation

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island men’s basketball player is facing multiple charges connected to a September altercation during a concert at the Ryan Center.

A spokesman for URI on Monday said senior guard Stanford Robinson has been charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault.

Robinson and assistant coach Tyron Boswell were both named in a South Kingstown police report. The document said Robinson “struck an officer in the face.”

Boswell has pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge, stemming from the same altercation.

URI is not commenting on Robinson’s status for Friday’s season opener at the Ryan Center.

Here is the full statement from URI regarding the incident:

Stanford Robinson, a guard on the URI basketball team, on Friday, November 3, received a summons to appear in court for an incident in the Ryan Center on Sept. 14 Robinson was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and simple assault. The university will not comment further until the legal process runs its course.