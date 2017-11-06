Westport hit-and-run victim to be mourned at vigil Tuesday

Related Coverage Fall River woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Westport

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — As authorities identified a Fall River woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Road in Westport on Saturday night, employees at a local health clinic said they’ll be holding a candlelight vigil in her memory on Tuesday.

According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office on Monday, the woman who was hit was identified as Margaret Costa, 48.

Police received tips Saturday night that a woman had been running on the highway near White’s of Westport, then that the woman was on the ground receiving CPR. She was later pronounced dead at St. Anne’s Hospital.

Two people who had been with Costa before the incident said they were at a nearby restaurant and had been trying to arrange a ride home for her when she walked off.

A woman who identified herself to Eyewitness News as a friend of Costa’s said Monday that a candlelight vigil would be held at Internal Medicine and Cardiology Associates on Main Street in Fall River at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The car that struck Costa did not stop at the scene. A woman later called police to say that her 46-year-old daughter had hit what she thought was a deer in the area Costa was struck. Officers said that driver had no signs of intoxication.

As of Monday at noon, the district attorney’s office’s Gregg Miliote said the investigation was ongoing, and no charges had been filed.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Westport Police Department at (508) 636-1122.