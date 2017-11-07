Cyclist hit by car in dangerous Providence intersection

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police and fire officials are on the scene for a cyclist who was struck in downtown Providence.

The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Francis Street and Memorial Boulevard in the Financial District.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and the identity or condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Earlier this year, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) said that the intersection is one the most dangerous intersections in the state.

