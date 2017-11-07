Driver charged with DUI after train strikes car in Woonsocket

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts women were unhurt Monday night after a freight train crashed into their car in Woonsocket.

According to Woonsocket Police Det. Sgt. Matthew Ryan, the women were unfamiliar with the area and accidentally turned onto the tracks in the area of Hamlet Avenue.

As the train approached, Ryan said the driver tried getting the car off the tracks but was unable to before it was struck. Both women were out of the vehicle when it was hit.

The driver, identified as Olivia Colby, was later charged with driving under the influence and refusing to submit to a chemical test.