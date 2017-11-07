Family of alleged assault victim suing suspect, nursing home owner

Related Coverage Coventry nursing home resident accused of sexual assault

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — The family of an elderly woman who police say was assaulted at a Coventry nursing home has filed a lawsuit against the owners of the home and her alleged assailant.

On Oct. 14, police arrested Francis Kinsey, 74, on a charge of first-degree sexual assault after an employee at Coventry Center Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation reported seeing him assaulting an 80-year-old resident.

Now, the alleged victim’s family is suing Kinsey and the owners of the nursing home, Genesis Healthcare.

In the lawsuit, the family claims the suspect should not have been in the nursing home since he was out on bail from a pending child molestation charge.

During their investigation, Coventry police said they learned Kinsey had been arrested for first-degree child molestation in 2012 in Charlestown, and that case was still open at the time of the alleged nursing home assault.

“Genesis Healthcare, LLC knew or should have known that Defendant Francis E. Kinsey, Jr presented a danger to residents he came into contact with for reasons including, but not limited to, his arrest record,” the lawsuit states.

The family also claims the nursing home did not take adequate steps to ensure the woman’s safety when Kinsey was moved to or allowed to roam a floor specifically treating mentally frail individuals, such as the victim.

A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 16 to determine if Kinsey is mentally competent to stand trial for his latest criminal case.

Eyewitness News reached out to Genesis Healthcare, and a spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.