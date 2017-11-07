Hometown Sports Hero: Ellie Lawler

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is South Kingstown’s Ellie Lawler.

The senior became only the third girl in RIIL history to take home three straight Individual Cross Country championships, crossing the line in 17:44 to best the field.

Lawler never finished lower than third in the state meet and will look to top her second-place finish in 2015 at this weekend’s New England Championships.

Next fall, Ellie will run for Syracuse University.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.