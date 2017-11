EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Users of Apple’s newest software upgrade are encountering an annoying glitch when they type a lowercase letter “i.”

Apple says it is working to correct the issue, which autocorrects i to an uppercase A with a question mark next to it.

The issue is believed to only affect users with iOS 11 or later.

In the meantime, Apple has offered users a temporary fix with instructions on how to change autocorrect settings.