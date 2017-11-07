In the Kitchen: Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake

Discover Newport brought us Chef Gerry Dupont from Edible Creations by Gerry to share his recipe for Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake.

Crust

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons pure maple syrup

1/3 cup granulated sugar

2 cups graham cracker crumbs

Directions:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs. 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup. 1/3 cup granulated sugar. Mix will with fork. Press into greased 9″ spring form pan. Bake 12 minutes at 350. Let cool while making filling.

Maple Pumpkin Cheesecake Filling

Ingredients:

Cream cheese

2 Tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

Eggs

Pumpkin puree

Directions:

Mix cream cheese and sugar till fluffy. Add 2 tablespoons cornstarch. 1/4 pure maple syrup. Mix till blended. Add one egg at a time. Mixing well after each. Scrape bowl down. Add pumkin mix till blended.

Pour into cooled crust. Place in 10″ round pan inside a 1/2 sheet pan with water in sheet pan. Bake 350 for 1:15 minutes.

Let cool.