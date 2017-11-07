Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia wins re-election

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia has won re-election, preliminary results show.

Correia defeated Councilwoman Linda Pereira, who told Eyewitness News she plans to continue to serve Fall River and wishes Correia luck over the next two years.

Correia was the youngest mayor in Fall River history when he was elected in 2015. During his campaign he argued that Fall River was making progress under his administration, noting that debt-rating agency Moody’s removed a negative outlook on the city’s finances a year into his term.

Jasiel Correia thanking supporters at election night party. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/tI9DphdDpV — Eric Halperin- WPRI (@EricHalperinTV) November 8, 2017

Pereira has served on the Fall River City Council for 16 years and is currently its vice-chair. She argued her long experience in government would benefit the city, and warned that Correia would be distracted by a rumored federal investigation into a startup company he founded.

Correia will be sworn in for a new two-year term in January.