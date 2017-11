NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Jon Mitchell has declared victory during the election for mayor of New Bedford, preliminary results show.

Jon Mitchell defeated police officer Charlie Perry 8,371 to 5,496, according to the New Bedford Election Commission.

Mitchell, a former assistant U.S. attorney, was first elected in 2011 and is finishing his third term. Perry, a police officer in the city, is a political newcomer.

Mitchell will be sworn in for a two-year term in January.