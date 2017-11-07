Legal Logic: Mass and RI uninsured coverge policies

Most people are unaware that insurance companies in Mass and RI are denying uninsured coverage on your own car insurance if you drive a car or vehicle supplied by your employer.

Brian Cunha of Brian Cunha and Associates joined us Tuesday to discuss his two cases before the RI supreme court on this issue.

