Mayoral candidates express confidence as voters cast ballots

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Voters in Southeastern Massachusetts are out in full force as they head to polling places to select their local leaders.

The candidates for mayor in Attleboro, Fall River and New Bedford were out looking to secure last-minute votes.

Fall River Councilwoman Linda Pereira is challenging incumbent Mayor Jasiel Correia. Both said they felt confident as they greeted volunteers at the polls.

“People have been very positive,” Pereira said. “So you wait until the end and the voters speak and that’s what you do.”

“Been getting a lot of thumbs up, been getting a lot of, ‘We’ve got your back, we want to see more of what you’ve been doing,'” said Correia.

In New Bedford, incumbent third-term Mayor Jon Mitchell said his supporters are also telling him they have his back.

“We want to keep it all going, that’s what we’re doing here today,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell’s challenger, New Bedford Police Officer Charlie Perry, said the city wants new leadership.

“I’m definitely going to be the next mayor of this city,” Perry said. “They just want a change.”

State Rep. Paul Heroux is hoping for the same in Attleboro, as he challenges incumbent Mayor Kevin Dumas.

“I feel pretty good, because the voters over the past five months were telling me that they’re going to be voting for me,” Heroux said.

Dumas is confident he will be re-elected for his eighth term.

“We’re here today, we’re looking to take this home,” he said.

The polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Eyewitness News will recap the results tonight at 10 and 11.