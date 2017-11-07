November is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month

November is Purple Light 2017 & World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month.

On November 12th at 4:30pm at the RI State House they will light the dome in purple and pay tribute to lives lost to pancreatic cancer, those still fighting and to survivors.

Learn how people can help support the cause at http://pancan.org

