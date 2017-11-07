Paul Heroux elected new mayor of Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – State Rep. Paul Heroux has won the election for mayor of Attleboro, unseating seven-term incumbent Kevin Dumas, preliminary results show.

Heroux, a Democratic state representative, is an Attleboro High School graduate who was first elected to the legislature in 2012. He campaigned on a platform of transparency and support for education, arguing it was time for a change in the region’s ninth-largest city.

Dumas, a Republican, was first elected back in 2003 at the age of just 27. He was elected to a seventh term two years ago, but had faced mounting criticism since then for his handling of a school budget crisis that led to layoffs.

The strength of the Heroux campaign was clear back in September, when he received more votes than Dumas in the preliminary mayoral election. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito had both visited Attleboro in recent weeks to support Dumas, who was also endorsed by The Sun Chronicle.

Heroux will be sworn in for a two-year term in January.

I won! — Paul Heroux (@PaulHeroux) November 8, 2017

Eyewitness News will have full coverage of tonight’s mayoral election results on Fox Providence at 10 and WPRI 12 at 11.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.