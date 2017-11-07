Police ID Central Falls man hit, killed by vehicle

Related Coverage Man struck, killed by car in Central Falls

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Police on Tuesday released the identity of a Central Falls man who was hit and killed by a car in the city.

According to Lt. Christopher Reed, Delfin Medina died at Rhode Island Hospital from injuries suffered Monday night.

Medina, 75, was struck in a parking lot at the corner of Dexter and Clay Streets, police said. An eyewitness said he was a regular customer of the laundromat nearby.

As of noon Tuesday, no charges had been filed against the driver, a 64-year-old Pawtucket woman.

Police continue to investigate the incident in conjunction with the attorney general’s office. Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Falls Police Department at (401) 727-7411.