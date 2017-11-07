Raimondo to DMV: Hold off on charging $250 for overdue vehicle inspections

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Gov. Gina Raimondo on Tuesday told the R.I. Division of Motor Vehicles to halt the implementation of a controversial fee for not getting vehicles inspected on time.

Under a measure Rhode Island lawmakers passed in 2009, the DMV would suspend the registrations of vehicles with expired inspection stickers and charge drivers $250 to have them reinstated. But the DMV had not been able to enforce the law until it installed its new computer system earlier this year.

David Ortiz, a spokesperson for Raimondo, said the governor has told the DMV to put the plan on hold until the General Assembly can revisit the 2009 law mandating the $250 charge.

Raimondo’s directive comes hours after House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and other state lawmakers asked Raimondo to put the process on hold. In a statement Tuesday, Mattiello said he now believes the $250 fee for an expired sticker “is excessive.”

Mattiello’s office added that “while he appreciates the efforts to enforce the law, he asks that the state hold off on implementing such a significant change until after the House Finance Committee has received the revised budget request and can assess the proposal and its impact.”

The DMV estimated the fee could raise $2.5 million per year but said the goal is to encourage compliance with the law, not to make money.