United Healthcare Medicare open enrollment

We spoke with Debra Kaplan-Lewis CEO, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement in Rhode Island. to understand the ins and outs of the Medicare open enrollment process.

For more information: http://UHCMedicarePlans.com

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.