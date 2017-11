LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Voters in Lincoln on Tuesday approved borrowing $60 million to renovate the town’s high school.

The Board of Canvassers said unofficial results were 1,658 to 474 in favor of the bond referendum. Official results will be transmitted Wednesday morning.

The vote will allow the town to float up to $60 million in debt to fund renovations to Lincoln High School, as well as other school-related construction projects.