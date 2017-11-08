9 Benny’s stores remain as closures continue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A longtime Rhode Island retailer is growing ever closer to being gone for good.

Two more Benny’s locations shut down this week – North Main Street in Providence and Tiogue Avenue in Coventry – leaving just nine stores as the business continues its plan to close them all by the end of the year.

The retailer announced the plan September, citing aging ownership and a changing retail landscape, chiefly the rise of online shopping. Benny’s has a website but has never made online ordering available.

Benny’s spokesman Dante Bellini said Wednesday that merchandise from the previously closed stores has been consolidated to the remaining locations:

Branch Avenue in Providence

Atwood Avenue in Cranston

Post Road in East Greenwich

Putnam Pike in Greenville

Kingstown Road in Wakefield

Rhode Island Avenue in Fall River

Route 44 in Raynham

Court Street in Plymouth

Main Street in Dennis Port

Bellini noted that starting on Thursday, everything besides store equipment and fixtures will be marked at 50% off.