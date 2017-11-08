9 Benny’s stores remain as closures continue

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A longtime Rhode Island retailer is growing ever closer to being gone for good.
Two more Benny’s locations shut down this week – North Main Street in Providence and Tiogue Avenue in Coventry – leaving just nine stores as the business continues its plan to close them all by the end of the year.
The retailer announced the plan September, citing aging ownership and a changing retail landscape, chiefly the rise of online shopping. Benny’s has a website but has never made online ordering available.
Benny’s spokesman Dante Bellini said Wednesday that merchandise from the previously closed stores has been consolidated to the remaining locations:
- Branch Avenue in Providence
- Atwood Avenue in Cranston
- Post Road in East Greenwich
- Putnam Pike in Greenville
- Kingstown Road in Wakefield
- Rhode Island Avenue in Fall River
- Route 44 in Raynham
- Court Street in Plymouth
- Main Street in Dennis Port
Bellini noted that starting on Thursday, everything besides store equipment and fixtures will be marked at 50% off.