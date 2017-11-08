Attleboro elects new mayor; incumbents prevail in Fall River, New Bedford

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – As citizens across the country went to the polls yesterday, several Southeastern Massachusetts cities voted in mayoral elections.

In Attleboro, State Rep. Paul Heroux unseated incumbent Mayor Kevin Dumas with 54% of the vote. Heroux received 5,064 votes, compared to Dumas’ 4,304.

Dumas has served as Attleboro’s mayor since 2003.

Heroux is a Democrat who grew in up Attleboro and was first elected to the state legislature in 2012.

In Fall River, incumbent mayor Jasiel Correia easily defeated challenger Linda Pereira with 8,914 votes to Pereira’s 5,624.

Pereira is a vice-chair of the city council who has served for 16 years.

Correia was the youngest mayor in Fall River’s history when he was first elected in 2015.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell also won re-election by a wide margin with 60% of votes. His challenger, Charlie Perry, received 5,496 votes.