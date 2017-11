Related Coverage Paul Heroux elected new mayor of Attleboro

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Just hours after unseating incumbent Mayor Kevin Dumas in the Attleboro mayoral election Tuesday night, Mayor-Elect Paul Heroux joined Eyewitness News This Morning live in studio Wednesday to discuss what he believes led to his victory and his future plans for the city of Attleboro.

The full interview can be viewed in the above video.